Trump admin drops charges against whistleblower who exposed transgender operations at Children's Hospital in Texas

The Trump administration moved to dismiss charges against a doctor whistleblower who exposed transgender surgeries being performed in secret at a Texas children's hospital.

Texas surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim obtained documents proving that Texas Children’s Hospital was providing gender transition services in secret and passed them on to conservative journalist Christopher Rufo in order to stop the illegal procedures.

'Do we try to fight back, or do we submit to the ideology and try to make it all go away?'

The Biden administration responded by filing charges against Haim for violating HIPAA privacy statutes. On Friday, Haim celebrated the announcement that the charges would be dismissed.

"WE DID IT!!!! WE WON!!!!!!!" he wrote on social media.

Haim had spoken to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck about the charges in June.

“[My wife and I] had a decision to make,” Haim told Beck at the time. “Do we try to fight back, or do we submit to the ideology and try to make it all go away? We knew that we were going to have kids someday, and what kind of world would we be delivering them into if there’s not men and women in this world who are willing to sacrifice in order to deliver them to a better future?”

The surgeon had faced 10 years in prison if he had been convicted and fines of up to $250,000.

“You raise [children] to have the virtues to have a good and fulfilling life,” but “this government is criminalizing those virtues; the justice system is protecting criminals going after the innocent; the medical system is creating sickness and going after the healthy; the education system is miseducating people. It’s like every institution is doing the opposite of what it’s meant to do,” Haim continued.

Critics noted that Haim was charged with illegally obtaining sensitive health information but not with actually disclosing that information. Both Haim and Rufo were careful to redact identifying information in order to protect patient privacy while exposing the illegal practices at the hospital.

“I have maintained from day one that I have done nothing wrong. We’re going to fight this tooth and nail, stand up for whistleblowers everywhere,” said Haim outside of a courthouse in June.

Now it looks like he has won the fight.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas praised the decision on social media.

"Huge victory: The era of DOJ weaponization against whistleblowers—like @EithanHaim, who is saving children from radical transition surgeries—is over. I’m proud to have led this effort in Congress," he wrote.

