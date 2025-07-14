Trump threatens Putin with 'very severe' tariffs as peace talks take a turn

President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly fed up with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and he's not afraid to show it.

On Monday, Trump threatened President Vladimir Putin of Russia with 100% tariffs if he continues to engage and drag out the conflict. Trump, who campaigned on peace through strength, said the drastic tariffs would go into effect within 50 days if Putin fails to finalize a peace deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

'We're very, very unhappy with them.'

"We want to see it end," Trump said in the Oval Office Monday. "And I'm disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would've had a deal two months ago."

"We're very, very unhappy with them, and we're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days," Trump said. "Tariffs at about 100%."

President Trump announces that he will be placing 100% Secondary Tariffs on Russia if they don't make a deal on the Ukraine War within 50 days: "We want to see it end. I'm disappointed in President Putin. I thought we would've had a deal two months ago." pic.twitter.com/d4OSr2BcNW

Trump's announcement comes as Russia ramps up its offensive attacks on Ukraine. In response to this aggression, Trump said the United States will continue to fortify Ukrainian defense by supplying them with American weapons and munitions.

Notably, the Department of Defense initially announced it would be pausing aid to Ukraine. This policy was in line with the administration's more hostile attitude toward Ukraine in the earlier stages of the administration, most notably marked by the infamous Oval Office spat between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Trump told reporters Sunday that the U.S. would be sending Ukraine "various pieces of very sophisticated military" equipment and that Europe would pay for it.

"That's the way we want it."

