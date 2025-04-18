Trump drops 10,000 pages of RFK assassination files, exposing puzzling early death reports

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that the Trump administration had released 10,000 new pages regarding the 1968 assassination of Democratic Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (N.Y.).

The long-since classified investigation documents were released as part of President Donald Trump's January 23 executive order directing the declassification of files on the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, President John F. Kennedy, and Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

"The Executive Order establishes the policy that, more than 50 years after these assassinations, the victims' families and the American people deserve the truth," read a White House fact sheet on the action.

During an April 10 Cabinet meeting, Gabbard told Trump she had "over 100 people working around the clock" scanning the relevant files.

"These have been sitting in boxes in storage for decades. They have never been scanned or seen before," she said.

Trump asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. how he felt about the news that the files on his father and uncle would be released in the coming days.

Kennedy responded, "I'm very gratified."

"I'm very grateful to you, Mr. President," he added.

On Friday morning, Gabbard told Fox & Friends that the first batch of newly released files related to the government's investigation and "questions and theories that were being posed" concerning Sen. Kennedy's assassination.

The documents revealed that State Department cables were reporting on Kennedy’s death before it actually occurred.

Gabbard explained that the cables “showed different countries were sending messages to each other around Senator Kennedy’s assassination, saying that he had been assassinated, but that was before he was actually killed.”

"In my view, these documents provide the background to more questions than answers," Gabbard added.

"We're obviously not stopping here," she said. "We sent people out to hunt through different warehouses at the FBI and CIA, knowing there are likely other documents that have not yet been turned over to National Archives."

Gabbard noted that the second release would include more than 50,000 additional pages on the senator's assassination.

Kennedy Jr. responded to the document release, stating, "Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government."

"I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency," he added. "I'm grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard for her dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents."

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Nearly six decades have passed since the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and these historic files have been hidden from the American people all this time — until now."

"In the name of maximum transparency, President Trump has released over 10,000 pages of the RFK files with more to come," the spokesperson continued. "There has never been a more transparent president in the history of our country than President Donald J. Trump. Another promise made and promise kept."