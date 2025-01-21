Trump tosses pens to audience after signing executive orders on climate change, free speech, inflation, and others

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump made good on his promise to issue a number of executive orders on the first day of his second term in office.

The president signed the orders in front of a large audience at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., after he was sworn in.

'With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.'

At one moment, someone in the audience yelled at the president, asking for a pen, and he took the moment to start tossing the pens out to his supporters, who exploded with applause.

Trump signed nine executive orders, including those that would pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, freeze most federal employee hiring except for the military, and require that federal workers return to full-time, in-person work.

Other orders called for the cessation of censorship in favor of free speech, called for the end of “weaponization of government against the political adversaries of the previous administration," and directed government departments to address inflation.

Former vice president and climate advocate Al Gore responded to Trump's order to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

"These performative acts show the pervasive influence that the fossil fuel industry will have in the United States over the next four years. But make no mistake, the global Sustainability Revolution is unstoppable," he wrote in a long statement on social media.

"If the new Administration won’t lead on this issue, it is up to all of us," he added. "Now is the time for Governors, Mayors, business leaders, investors, and activists to put their heads down and do the work that will advance the climate solutions our nation and the world so urgently need."

Trump also halted 78 executive actions issued by Biden as well as prevented bureaucrats from issuing new regulations.

Officials said that the president would sign more executive orders once he left the arena and arrived at the White House.

Trump has said that he will end birthright citizenship as well as free some of the prisoners held on charges related to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Other orders may reinstitute the "remain in Mexico" policy on immigrant asylum-seekers and also end diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," Trump said during his inauguration address. "It’s all about common sense."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!