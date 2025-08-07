Dean Cain says he's joined ICE and encourages Americans to join up too

Former Superman actor Dean Cain announced that he has joined the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

"JOIN ICE!! We need your help to protect [America]," he posted on his accounts.

'If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that.'

"I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans," the 59-year-old said.

ICE got a massive financial boost in the "big, beautiful bill" passed by Republicans and signed by President Donald Trump. The funding bill includes billions in increased federal cash for immigration enforcement, which is a priority of the administration.

"You can defend your homeland and get great benefits like a $50,000 signing bonus — think about that! Student loan repayment, legally," Cain laughed, "enhanced retirement benefits, and special pay for those in the field operations and law enforcement roles."

ICE announced that it had made 1,000 new job offers since July and was making progress toward a goal of hiring 10,000 new agents. If successful, the new hires would mean about a 50% increase in ICE employees from 20,000, according to ABC News.

The administration has said it has a goal of 3,000 deportations on a daily basis and has already retooled the leadership at ICE once after the goals weren't being met.

Cain is best known for portraying Superman in the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" in the '90s. He has since come out as a conservative and spoken out against the liberal slant in Hollywood.

