President-elect Donald Trump suggested at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena Sunday in Washington, D.C., that someone on his team recommended that he not sign too many executive orders immediately after being sworn in.

"Somebody said yesterday, 'Sir, don't sign so many in one day. Let's do it over a period of weeks.' I said, 'Like hell,'" Trump told the crowd, indicating that he would start strong and maintain the pressure.

A senior administration official familiar with Trump's planned executive orders and authorized to speak on the matter told Fox News Digital that the 47th president will sign over 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day alone, many dealing with border security, the abolition of racist DEI programs in the federal government, energy, and reducing living costs for American families. He also reportedly plans to visit consequences on the cabal of intel officials who influenced the 2020 election by suggesting that the news concerning the Hunter Biden laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Weeks ahead of the 2020 election, the New York Post reported on the shocking contents of Hunter Biden's laptop and raised various questions about then-candidate Joe Biden, especially about his questionable ties to Ukraine and ties to his felonious son's business dealings — questionable dealings now neatly covered with an unconditional pardon.

Intelligence community alumni and several reportedly active CIA contractors rushed to protect Biden, releasing a public letter on Oct. 19, 2020, suggesting that the damning emails on the laptop detailed by the Post were manufactured by the Russians in an effort to influence how Americans would vote in the election.

'51 intelligence agents, that phony story. Remember?'

Among the 51 signatories of the letter were:

James Clapper, former director of national intelligence under Democratic President Barack Obama;

Michael Hayden, former director of the CIA under Obama;

Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense under Obama and CIA director;

John Brennan, former CIA director under Obama;

Glenn S. Gerstell, former general counsel for the National Security Agency;

Richard H. Ledgett Jr., former deputy director of the NSA;

Jeremy Bash, the former chief of staff both of the CIA and the Department of Defense; and

Michael Morell, former acting director of the CIA.

One of the signatories who was reportedly an active CIA contractor at the time, former CIA acting Director Michael Morell, later testified to Congress that he organized the letter to "help Vice President Biden" but, more specifically, to help "him to win the election."

Trump said on the campaign trail in June 2024, "51 intelligence agents, that phony story. Remember? 'The laptop from Russia,' they said. And they should be prosecuted for what they did, okay?"

'By this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void.'

Vice President-elect JD Vance vowed during the campaign that the incoming Trump administration would at the very least yank the intel officials' security clearances.

A senior administration official familiar with the imminent executive actions confirmed that Trump would indeed be suspending the security clearances of the spies who gaslit the nation.

There are, however, various other executive orders planned for Inauguration Day that are far more consequential than cutting off those who leveraged their perceived credibility to mislead the public and sway an election.

Trump will reportedly make good on numerous promises previously articulated in his Agenda 47 with executive actions:

closing the border to all illegal aliens, tasking the military with constructing a new section of border wall, and reinstituting his successful "Remain in Mexico" policy;

reinforcing presidential control over senior bureaucrats;

federally re-establishing reality-affirming definitions of sex;

renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America"; and

eliminating racist DEI programs across the federal government.

Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming deputy chief of staff for policy, discussed some of Trump's planned actions with senior congressional Republicans on Sunday, reported CNN. Miller indicated that Trump also plans to invoke a national emergency at the border that his predecessor long neglected in order to unlock Pentagon funding for the use of his administration and designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

During his rally Sunday, Trump provided additional hints of what executive actions he has planned for the first hours of second term, including orders directing the military to erect an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield for the defense of the U.S. and declassifying remaining records pertaining to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump noted at his inauguration eve dinner at the National Building Museum Sunday, "With the stroke of my pen I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration, and by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void."

