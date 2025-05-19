'Self-deport' flights begin as some illegal migrants take advantage of Trump's tempting offer: Report

Dozens of illegal aliens made their way home on Monday as part of a new push by the Trump administration to have migrants illegally in the country show themselves out, Axios reports.

Citing an unnamed Department of Homeland Security official, Axios claimed that the first so-called "self-deportation" flight took off from Houston around 9:30 a.m. The plane reportedly carried 65 illegal aliens from Colombia and Honduras and took the individuals to their respective countries of origin.

'If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States.'

Those on the flight apparently took advantage of an offer from the Trump administration known as "Project Homecoming." In exchange for electing to "self-deport" through the CBP Home app, they each received a free ticket home plus $1,000 upon their arrival, Axios said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has urged all immigrants in the U.S. illegally to participate in the program. "If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," Noem said in a statement on May 5.

Those who voluntarily step forward on the app and make "meaningful strides in completing" their departure may have the opportunity to return to the U.S. someday. They will also avoid arrest and perhaps lengthy pre-deportation detention.

"In principle, [self-deporting] could be a very good option for people," said Michelle Brané, President Joe Biden's executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force.

"If people are not being coerced, are fully informed, and if it actually is a safe option that preserves people's rights, it could be a successful program," she told Axios.

Blaze News reached out to DHS for comment.

This is a developing story.

