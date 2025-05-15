Trump’s self-deportation plan: Genius or waste of money? Mark Levin weighs in

On May 9, President Trump rolled out a self-deportation plan, formally dubbed “Project Homecoming,” that offers illegal immigrants a $1,000 stipend and a free flight to leave the country voluntarily.

The program also relegated the CBP One app to the ash heap of history. Altered by the Biden administration in 2023, the app’s expansion was pitched as an easy way to allow migrants in Central and Northern Mexico to schedule asylum appointments at U.S. border ports of entry. However, it was used as a loophole to usher in illegal immigrants, as it enabled “catch and release.”

But those days are over under President Donald Trump.

CBP One has been replaced with an app called CBP Home, which encourages and helps facilitate self-deportation. It allows illegal immigrants to sign up for self-deportation and notify the Department of Homeland Security of their departure, thus helping the agency keep track of who is leaving the country.

Another added benefit is that self-deporters may be eligible to apply for legal re-entry after a 10-year waiting period, provided they meet other immigration requirements. Those who are forced to leave, however, face much sterner consequences — an extended waiting period or even a lifetime ban.

Some critics of the program argue that it wastes taxpayer dollars, but they’re either part of the radical left that champions illegal immigration or they’re just not looking at the numbers.

Because the truth is it’s another stroke of Trump brilliance.

Mark Levin breaks it down.

“Project Homecoming” naysayers are claiming it’s “a waste of money,” but they’re wrong, Levin argues. “It’s cost-effective” because “going through the process of deporting people is much more expensive” — on average “about $17,000 a person.”

This self-deportation method, however, costs “about $4,000 or $4,500” per person and demands “less manpower,” meaning millions of taxpayer dollars will be saved in the long run.

And it’s working. Already thousands of illegal immigrants have self-deported under the “Project Homecoming” program, with many more thousands on the horizon.

