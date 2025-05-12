DHS sets sights on California for allegedly providing federal benefits to illegal aliens

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement on Monday explaining that Homeland Security Investigation is looking into whether the state of California knowingly provided federal benefits to illegal aliens.

The HSI field office in Los Angeles issued a Title 8 subpoena to California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI). According to DHS, this program provides benefits to aliens who are ineligible for Social Security benefits because of their immigration status.

Applicant’s name and date of birth,

Copies of applications,

Immigration status,

Proof of ineligibility for SSI from the Social Security Administration, and

Affidavits in support of the application.

As part of HSI's investigation, the agency subpoenaed the following records:

"Radical left politicians in California prioritize illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens access to cash benefits,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “The Trump administration is working together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally. If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over. While this subpoena focuses only on Los Angeles County — it is just the beginning.”

DHS noted that in April, President Donald Trump signed the memorandum "Preventing Illegal Aliens from Obtaining Social Security Act Benefits," which warns agencies not to incentivize illegal immigration by offering aliens taxpayer-funded perks.

The memorandum directs DHS to ensure illegal aliens do not receive funds from Social Security programs and to prioritize civil or criminal enforcement against states and localities that violate Title IV of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA). DHS is working with the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. attorney general's office to crack down on misused federal funds.

DHS further stated that under the Biden-Harris administration, more than 2 million ineligible illegal aliens received a Social Security number in fiscal year 2024 alone due to the border crisis the Democrats created.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!