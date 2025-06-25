Trump's SHOCKING plan to deter illegal immigration using ALLIGATORS

If detention wasn’t scary enough for illegal immigrants, President Donald Trump is preparing an off-the-grid facility aptly named “Alligator Alcatraz” to house some of the most violent illegal aliens in America.

The facility is being constructed in Florida’s “Alligator Alley” on a 30-square-mile property in the Everglades called the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, home to a “virtually abandoned airport.” The facility will house 5,000 beds for criminal illegal immigrants.

“The governor tasked state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one: as I call it, ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a promotional video on X.

Uthmeier said the location presents "an efficient, low-cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility" because even if they tried to get out, they’d have a hard time surviving.

“There's not that much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons," he said. "Nowhere to go. Nowhere to hide."

“I’m sure that the left will come back and say, ‘But it’s expensive. It’s like $450 million a year,' they’re saying, 'to maintain.' However, if you contrast that to, say, the Roosevelt Hotel over in New York City that they were housing all of these illegals,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments, “that just cost New York City taxpayers about $575,000 a night.”

“By the way, these were human traffickers, child abusers, gang members,” she continues. “Laken Riley’s killer, there.”

“And crime being committed in the hotels,” comedian Derek Richards chimes in. “They were talking about people being raped in the stairwells and the rampant drug use.”

“If they complain about the $450 million it’s going to cost, we sent them to El Salvador and you didn’t want that, did you? So take your pick: El Salvador or alligator heaven,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.