RFK Jr pulls plug on mRNA jabs because they 'pose more risks than benefits'

Government officials, the establishment media, and pharmaceutical representatives advertised the experimental mRNA vaccines that were rushed to market during the pandemic as "safe and effective."

Those who correctly suggested otherwise were often attacked and censored, and many of those Americans who refused the jabs — the first-ever mRNA vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — lost their jobs. Meanwhile, the liability-shielded manufacturers of the vaccines enjoyed record profits.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long understood that the mRNA vaccines "don't prevent transmission" and suggested in 2021 that the COVID-19 jab might be "the deadliest vaccine ever made," announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is winding down its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

'The vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations.'

Blaze News senior editor Daniel Horowitz, author of "Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial So This Never Happens Again," said in response to the announcement that "there have been concerns in the medical freedom movement that RFK has forgotten about the issue that brought him to the ball amidst his focus on healthy food. However, yesterday's cancellation of mRNA research contracts shows that he has steadily maintained his focus on the dangers of mRNA."

"Over the past few weeks, BARDA reviewed 22 mRNA vaccine development investments and began canceling them," said Kennedy.

"Most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don't perform well against viruses that affect the upper respiratory tract."



Kennedy noted that mRNA "only codes for a small part of the viral proteins" and that all it takes for the vaccine to become useless is a single mutation.

"This dynamic drives a phenomenon called 'antigenic shift,' meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine," said the health secretary.

After consulting with experts and reviewing the relevant science, HHS has concluded that "mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses," said Kennedy.

HHS indicated that its wind-down of the mRNA regime includes axing the agency's contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech; the "de-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus"; and canceling or rejecting pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer and Sanofi Pasteur.

'Those shots are very problematic yet have received new approval.'

HHS has further instructed Global Health Investment — its partner that managed BARDA Ventures — to cease all mRNA-based equity investments and indicated that no new mRNA projects will be greenlit. However, a handful of final-stage contracts will apparently be permitted to wrap up "to preserve prior taxpayer investment."

RELATED: How Big Pharma left its mark on woke CDC vax advisory panel — and what RFK Jr. did about it

Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

When pressed for further comment, HHS referred Blaze News to its press release.

"Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them," said Kennedy. "That’s why we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions."

While celebrating the cancellations, Horowitz noted that the key test will be whether Kennedy goes after existing approval for the current mRNA shots both for COVID and RSV.



"Those shots are very problematic yet have received new approval," said Horowitz. "Moderna has received approval for its new COVID shots. Likewise, despite its children's RSV shot showing negative efficacy ... Moderna had its mRNA RSV shot for seniors approved."

Horowitz added, "It reflects what is likely a balancing act for Bobby — attempting to implement what he knows is right in the face of some mRNA lobbyists close to the president who want to see the shots continue. This is going to be a constant tug-of-war, but it's good to see that RFK hasn't given up on the fight."

HHS' about-face on mRNA technology comes just weeks after the FDA required Pfizer and Moderna to update the side-effect warnings on their mRNA vaccines.

The FDA indicated on June 25 that it required Pfizer and Moderna to note the estimated unadjusted incidence of heart conditions following administration of the 2023-2024 formula of the Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines, as well as the longitudinal results of a 2024 study concerning cardiac manifestations and outcomes of vaccine-associated myocarditis in American youths.

The agency required both vaccine manufacturers to include this information in the adverse reactions section of the jab information inserts.

