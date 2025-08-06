Trump’s tariffs reportedly prompt Apple to make game-changing investment

President Donald Trump is set to announce another win as a result of his tariff policies. According to reports, on Wednesday he will highlight another massive investment in American manufacturing, which is expected to benefit the economy and create jobs.

The White House stated that Apple Inc. is planning to commit another $100 billion to domestic production to circumvent Trump's tariffs, several news outlets, including the New York Times and Bloomberg, have reported.

While Apple has not yet confirmed this latest plan, it has previously guaranteed that it would invest $500 billion and hire 20,000 people in the United States over the next four years. The technology company also has plans to open a 250,000-square-foot factory in Houston, Texas, to produce servers that support its artificial intelligence system.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated last week during a call with analysts that "the vast majority" of the company's iPhones sold in the U.S. are produced in India. Apple's other products, including MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, are manufactured in Vietnam.

"We obviously try to optimize our supply chain," Cook stated. "And ultimately, we will do more in the United States."

Apple announced its third-quarter results last week, reporting revenue of $94 billion, which is a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment," Cook said.

Apple's investment plan in the U.S. appears to be influenced by Trump's threats to impose a 25% tariff on its products manufactured outside the country.

The $600 billion total investment will bring more of Apple's supply chain to the U.S., a White House official told Bloomberg.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated, "President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses."

"Today's announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security," Rogers added.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Cook is expected to attend a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern to announce the latest investment update.

The U.S. Commerce Department stated, "This investment — part of the new American Manufacturing Program — will help reshore critical supply chains, strengthen national security, and bolster America's economic infrastructure."

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the investment plan in a post on social media.

"Trump casually delivering the largest investment in Apple's entire history like it's just another Wednesday afternoon!" he wrote.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

