Trump's first NYC ICE raids snag Tren de Aragua gang leader tied to viral Colorado apartment incident

President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched its first raids in New York early Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of a notorious gang leader and other violent illegal alien criminals.



Police sources told the New York Post that ICE's first arrests involved individuals with warrants for crimes including burglary, menacing, kidnapping, extortion, and other violent offenses.

'We are getting the dirtbags off these streets.'

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News that the early morning raids targeted "murderers, kidnappers, and individuals charged of assault and burglary."

One of the individuals apprehended by ICE was a Dominican national wanted for a double homicide in his home country.

Federal immigration agents also arrested 25-year-old Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, a Tren de Aragua ringleader tied to a viral surveillance video from August that captured armed suspected gang members storming through an Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex.

Zambrano-Pacheco was arrested by DEA agents and Department of Homeland Security officers at the apartment complex in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. He faces kidnapping, burglary, and menacing charges.

New DHS Secretary Kristi Noem joined ICE during its first New York City raids this week.

"We're here in New York City this morning. We are getting the dirtbags off these streets," she stated.

Noem posted a video on social media showing law enforcement officials arresting a "criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges."

"We are doing this right — doing exactly what President @realDonaldTrump promised the American people — making our streets safe," she wrote.

The Post reported that the New York Police Department issued an internal memo reminding officers that they may partner with federal immigration officials regarding criminal investigations but that the city's sanctuary laws prevent them from aiding in deportation efforts.

ICE reported that on January 27, it arrested 1,179 and lodged 853 detainers. The following day, it made another 969 arrests and filed 869 detainer requests.

Border czar Tom Homan has stated that ICE is prioritizing the arrest of safety threats but noted that anyone in the country illegally is "on the table" for deportation.

Homan told ABC News, "You're going to see the numbers steadily increase, the number of arrests nationwide, as we open up the aperture."

"Right now, it's concentrating on public safety threats [and] national security threats. That's a smaller population," he continued. "So we're going to do this on a priority [basis], that's President Trump's promise. But as that aperture opens, there'll be more arrests nationwide."