Armed men storm through Colorado apartment complex taken over by Tren de Aragua amid city’s growing gang problem

A video from an Aurora, Colorado, apartment shows a group of men with firearms storming through the complex, which has reportedly been taken over by Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang.



The footage, obtained by KDVR, shows five men, four of whom were carrying guns, pounding on the door to a residence at the Edge at Lowry. Moments later, the door appears to open from the inside before the men enter the apartment.

'Nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes.'

A separate video taken at what seems to be an earlier time captured two men standing outside the same residence. One of the men can be seen using a hammer to destroy the door's deadbolt lock.

Between the two videos, the apartment door appears to have been replaced.

KDVR reported that illegal immigrants have taken over the complex. Since then, the property has become a hotspot for criminal activity.

According to the residents who captured the videos, a shootout occurred at the complex shortly before the footage of the armed men was taken. The incident left one individual seriously injured, and several vehicles were damaged.

Former residents Cindy and Edward Romero told KDVR that living at the Aurora complex had become "a nightmare."

The Romeros' vehicle was riddled with bullets from a shootout that occurred earlier this month.

The couple stated that they had trouble getting local organizations to assist them with moving out but were ultimately able to leave, thanks to Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky.

Jurinsky told KDVR, "The city nonprofits have lined up to help the migrants that have come here but nobody is helping the Americans that are trapped in these apartment complexes."

"This isn't just Americans. Other Venezuelans are being extorted by this gang," she added.

According to Jurinsky, TDA has overrun the apartment complex.

Jurinsky told Fox News Digital, “In the entire Denver metro area, it has been like pulling teeth to get anyone, the media, other elected officials, to get anyone to acknowledge the presence of this trend and to acknowledge that there is even a problem.”

Aurora previously passed a resolution stating that it would not provide resources to illegal immigrants arriving in the city. However, approximately nine miles away, the sanctuary city of Denver is spending generous amounts of taxpayers' funds on illegal aliens. Denver's promise of assistance is attracting more individuals to the area, who are then spilling over into Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department has formed a special task force to "specifically address concerns" regarding TDA and "other criminal activity affecting migrant communities."

The city has confirmed that it is "increasingly collecting evidence to show the gang is connected to crimes in the area." However, city officials stated that the TDA's influence is "isolated."

The massive uptick in illegal immigrants arriving in the Denver and Aurora areas has prompted increased costs and homelessness.

A recent poll found that Colorado residents' top concern is the area's cost of living, followed by homelessness, cost of health care, drug overdoses, crime, mental health, jobs and the economy, and illegal immigration.

Dave Metz, president of Democratic-aligned FM3 Research, stated, "This year's Pulse Poll results don't just show that Coloradans perceive housing issues as a problem — they see them as a crisis."

