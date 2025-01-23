Trump orders release of JFK assassination files

Photo (left): JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images; Photo (right): Central Press/Getty Images
He also declassified files about the assassinations of RFK and MLK.
President Donald Trump followed through on a campaign promise on Thursday to order the release of the classified files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In addition to those files, he ordered the declassification of files related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and that of Robert F. Kennedy.
The assassinations have been endlessly scrutinized, leading to speculation and conspiracy theories.
Here's the order:
Here's a video of Trump signing the assassination declassification order:
This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.
