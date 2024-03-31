Girls, 12 and 13, arrested for allegedly beating disabled man to death, walking away in a 'celebratory mood'

Three girls are accused of viciously beating a disabled man and leaving him for dead in an alley in Washington, D.C. last year. The trio allegedly walked away from the "horrific" beatdown in a "celebratory mood."

A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds were arrested last week in connection with a deadly attack on a handicapped man on Oct. 17, 2023.

Prosecutors say there is graphic video of the young girls brutally attacking 64-year-old Reggie Brown.

The assault was initiated by an unknown man in his 20s, according to Detective Harry Singleton. The man reportedly grabbed Brown by the collar and threw him against a brick wall.

According to the New York Post, the girls were walking by at the time and one of them asked the man, "Can I fight him?” The man replied, "Yes."

The girls allegedly chased Brown down an alley. Brown tried to escape by climbing up a chain link fence, but the girls purportedly ripped him down and threw him to the ground.

The girls repeatedly kicked and stomped Brown in the head on the concrete, according to authorities. The girls reportedly pulled down Brown's pants, took off his belt, and then beat him with his own belt.

As Brown was bleeding profusely from his head, a girl allegedly yelled, "He's leaking!"

WRC-TV reported that the girls "appeared to be in a celebratory mood as they walked away."

A detective who watched the video called the attack "horrific."

Brown was found dead on the street around 1 a.m.

Law enforcement said Brown did not know his assailants.

Brown was allegedly a disabled man with a metal plate in his head and only two fingers on each hand. He also suffered from mental health issues.

Brown's family said he "never bothered anyone."

A family member told WJLA-TV:

Reggie was a person who stayed to himself. Never bothered anyone and was well known in the community as he grew up in the Brightwood neighborhood for 64 years. He was well respected in the Emery Recreation Center everyone knew him and that he was absolutely harmless.



Brown's niece said, "My uncle really didn’t deserve this. He was known in this community for years so for this to happen where he lived for 64 [years] is insane. They have to be held accountable!”

The Metropolitan Police Department announced a 13-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested on Friday, and they were both charged with second-degree murder.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, the 12-year-old was reportedly shot in her apartment – roughly a half-mile away from the deadly beating. The girl sustained a gunshot wound in the leg and was transported to the hospital. Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police have not revealed if the gunfire came from inside or outside the apartment.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Attorney General stated, "Per D.C. law, children under 15 years of age cannot be charged as adults. The maximum sentence for juveniles who are not charged as adults is commitment to the Department of Youth Rehabilitative Services (DYRS) until 21 years of age."

