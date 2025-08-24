The dark secret: Why Big Pharma WANTS you sick

The stark economic reality of the health care system in America is that every single institution that touches our health — from hospitals to pharma to insurance companies — will make more money if you are sick and less money if you are healthy.

“So, chronic diseases … the system profits off treating those as separate things that you do things to for long periods of time. Chronic disease management. So not actually healing it, but managing it,” Dr. Casey Means tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“And so, because that's built into the deep finances of the largest and fast-growing industry in the United States, which is the health care industry, there is no incentive for people to back up and look at all of the things going on and say, ‘Wait a minute, maybe we’re looking at this wrong,’” she continues.

This is why Means regards the health care system with very little trust.

“As we’ve started medicalizing these chronic diseases which are primarily based in diet and lifestyle, and many of which didn’t even exist 75 years ago, at the same time we’ve been asked to ‘trust the science,’” Means says.

“These diseases have exploded in their rates and are going up every single year as we spend more money on them,” she adds.

What our health care system has done well, Means says, are “acute issues.”

“Things that are immediately going to kill you, like an infection or a trauma surgery or something like that that you need to have,” she says.

“But what the health care system has done — has asked us to take our trust on its success in acute issues and apply it to chronic issues, issues that last for a long time that need to be treated for life,” she explains.

“And so essentially, the system is asking us to not ask questions and to trust blindly,” she says, adding, “because of the trust they engendered from acute issues.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.