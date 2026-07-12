Famous WitchToker follows Jesus — and faces major backlash

Alex Reads Tarot had nearly 1 million followers, but her following has dropped significantly after renouncing her former practice and publicly declaring her faith in Jesus Christ.

In a farewell message posted to social media, she explained that some might find her decision surprising.

“And some people may wonder how I can be saying this after spending years of doing the work that I’ve done, doing it professionally. But all I can do is be honest,” she said. “I am not going to be offering any more readings or sessions. I’m not going to be creating any more tarot content. And once this account is gone, I will not be returning.”

“And I don’t know exactly what comes next for me, but what I do know is that Jesus Christ has saved my life, and I can no longer ignore that reality,” she added.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is impressed.

“She had nearly 1 million followers. She deleted all of her tarot-related content, said she would no longer create social media videos. She explained that her change of heart wasn’t something that was sudden, but it happened gradually over the past year,” she says.

“As her faith in Jesus grew, as her beliefs deepened, she found herself wrestling with questions she could no longer ignore. And this is so important,” she adds.

However, her past followers are not impressed.

One commenter on Reddit wrote, “I’m all for people exploring their own spirituality, but I felt so disappointed when she said, ‘Jesus Christ saved my life,’ or whatever she said. She used to seem so open about everything ... she could have at least left her videos up since they seemed to genuinely help people. I can’t help but think someone is influencing her in some way. I hope I’m wrong and I hope she finds happiness.”

“Someone like this who is not a Christian on Reddit clearly just doesn’t understand that light can’t have fellowship with darkness, and eventually the light crowds out the darkness,” Stuckey comments.

“You can’t practice witchcraft and promote witchcraft and also be walking with Christ,” she adds.

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