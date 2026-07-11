Sara Gonzales LIVID: Indian man caught publicly defecating in Texas neighborhood

The state of Texas continues to experience a mass influx of Indian immigrants, who are now the largest Asian subgroup in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The increase in population growth is in part due to the state’s robust H-1B program. Indian nationals consistently receive roughly 70% of all approved H-1B visas in Texas due to its booming tech, IT, and engineering sectors.

It’s no surprise, then, that the majority of the H-1B fraud cases and investigations that have been publicly reported or pursued in Texas in recent years involve Indian nationals, Indian-origin individuals, or firms primarily serving Indian workers.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales has been at the forefront of these investigations — busting allegedly fraudulent Indian-run businesses claiming to sponsor H-1B visa workers. Her work was the catalyst for Governor Greg Abbott’s freeze on new H-1B hires at state agencies and universities and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s state investigations and lawsuits against dozens of suspect companies.

But Sara’s issues with Texas’ growing Indian community go beyond just fraud.

“All of these people come here illegally or legally, scam our system, drive up home prices, and then s**t on our neighborhoods — like quite literally,” she says.

She points to a story that has gone viral of an Indian man publicly defecating in a Texas neighborhood.

Sara is horrified but not necessarily shocked by the incident.

“Do you think that when they come here, they're going to stop s**tting in the streets? No, of course not,” she says. “They don't respect our country. They are coming here to take.”

“This is not the first time we've had some documentation of an Indian person or an immigrant of some sort who doesn't respect our country, doesn't respect our rules … caught, like, peeing right outside their restaurant that they work at,” she continues.

“You can take the Indian out of India, but can you take the India out of the Indian? Apparently not.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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