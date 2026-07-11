Video: Thug throws Molotov cocktail at man in wheelchair, setting him on fire — right in front of police headquarters

Oklahoma City Police this week released video recorded around 8 a.m. July 2 showing a suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail at a victim in a wheelchair — and authorities said the "terrifying incident unfolded right across the street" from police headquarters.

"What happened next showed the absolute best of our community and our first responders," police said.

'These are people, these are our neighbors, these are our fellow Oklahomans. These are people with hopes and dreams, just like any of us.'

Police department detectives and a "quick-thinking bystander immediately rushed into danger to help the victim and take the suspect into custody on the spot," police said, adding that the city's fire department "was also quick to the scene to provide crucial medical aid."

Police said, "Thanks to this rapid, heroic response, the victim is expected to recover, and the suspect is behind bars."

The Oklahoman reported that a city police officer wrote in a court affidavit that the perpetrator was walking westbound on Main Street when he saw the victim — who was in a wheelchair — crossing the street. The perpetrator turned around and approached the victim, then ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it directly at the victim, which set him on fire, the paper noted.

RELATED: Man flings Molotov cocktails at federal building while yelling 'anti-ICE' comments, feds say

The Oklahoman said the video shows the victim wheeling himself out of the fire — but the suspect who threw the Molotov cocktail then appears to try to push the victim back into the flames.

Two Oklahoma City police detectives exited a vehicle at the intersection and took a 38-year-old suspect into custody, the paper said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, including burns on the back of his neck and arms, the Oklahoman said, citing court documents.

More from the paper:

According to the court affidavit, the suspect told investigators he was "looking for marks" and intended to kill the victim because he thought he saw a "mark" and believed the victim was a child molester. He also told investigators he made two Molotov cocktails but was only able to use one before detectives stopped him.



After the attack, the suspect was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of first-degree arson, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to kill and two counts of possessing, using, manufacturing or threatening to use an incendiary device or explosives.

KOCO-TV identified the suspect as Alexander Emery, adding that authorities said Emery has a lengthy criminal history, including charges of trespassing, burglary, drug offenses, breaking and entering, and assault and battery — with cases dating back about a decade.

Jail records indicate Emery's bond amount is $200,000.

RELATED: Democrats wanted a makeover. They got Marxism and Molotov cocktails.

Alexander Emery. Image source: Oklahoma County Jail

KOCO said a news crew from the station found the Molotov cocktail attack victim, who is homeless, in his wheelchair near the scene of the attack. The station said he declined to go on camera but told the news crew he's OK, feels grateful, and believes God was with him during the harrowing incident.

The victim also told KOCO he was treated at the scene but declined to go to the hospital. He also told the station he doesn't know the attacker or the reason behind the assault.

Meghan Mueller, president and CEO of the Homeless Alliance, told KOCO the video of the attack is "absolutely horrific."

"The fact that this happened is something that should shock the community," Mueller added to the station. "These are people, these are our neighbors, these are our fellow Oklahomans. These are people with hopes and dreams, just like any of us."

Mueller also told KOCO that "the really important thing to remember is that we all need to take better care of each other."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!