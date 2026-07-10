'F**k this fascist regime': Texas bakery hit with boycott after calling MAGA 'rabid' and 'immoral' in Fourth of July post

The owner of a Texas bakery said it was staying open for the Fourth of July out of fear and anger over the policies of the Trump administration, and many responded by calling for a boycott of the bakery.

Haley Popp used the Facebook account for the Hive Bakery in Flower Mound to issue a scathing attack on supporters of President Donald Trump after initially saying she didn't feel like celebrating the holiday.

This is hardly the first time Popp has used her politics to rile up Republicans and get free marketing for her business.

"We expressed not wanting to celebrate the 4th this year, as we're embarrassed, afraid, and disappointed in what this country has become," reads the post on the bakery shop account.

"MAGA is adversarial. It's a cult of unintelligent, rabid, immoral sycophants. Those conservatives who still have rational thought have left the MAGA movement. Those who remain and continue to support the most corrupt administration in our nations history, are here, wishing for our bakery to burn to the ground," she added.

"Enjoy a little taste of this Americana," she concluded. "We are open tomorrow from 10-6 as we refuse to observe this holiday. F**k this fascist regime and every single person perpetuating the downfall of our country. Still holding out hope for an AOC revolution."

That post went viral after the popular Libs of TikTok account posted it on social media.

She has since claimed that the anger and hatred led to a response from liberals, who bought her T-shirts and ordered woke baked goods to show their support for her and their opposition to Trump.

But this is hardly the first time Popp has used her politics to rile up Republicans and get free marketing for her business.

In 2022, Popp posted pro-abortion messages from the bakery's account and later posted screenshots of the angry responses she got. She said she had a line out the door and sold out of many items when liberals came out to support the bakery.

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She told the Dallas Eater at the time that she had been very open about her support for "LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, and women's rights" since opening the bakery.

Then in 2025, she made the news again for the same thing. A WFAA-TV report said she profited greatly from the reaction of Trump supporters.

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