Jimmy Kimmel's sister-in-law slammed with backlash for reportedly bullying local business — over Spencer Pratt cookies

Critics of Jimmy Kimmel are wondering if his entire family are deranged about politics after his sister-in-law reportedly bullied a local grocery store over pro-Republican cookies.

According to a report from a respected Los Angeles business, Carly Kimmel complained at the 78-year-old Vincente Foods grocery store in Brentwood after seeing that the store was selling cookies with Spencer Pratt's campaign logo.

'What the hell is wrong with this family??? Bunch of psychos.'

Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles after his family home was burned down during the devastating Pacific Palisades fires.

On Thursday, Kitson boutique said a reliable source at the store's bakery confirmed the claim about Kimmel's sister-in-law, who is married to the anti-Trump late-night show host's brother.

"Attacking a small business seems to run in the family," read the post. "It’s worth noting that the last two cases involving bakeries and freedom of speech ended with the bakeries winning in the Supreme Court. Go on Carly’s Instagram and tell her how you feel."

Many online followed the advice and went to her account to criticize her alleged reaction.

The post included photos of the cookies with Pratt's famous hummingbird logo.

Critics crushed the Kimmel relative over the cookie report.

"Imagine crashing out over cookies," read a comment documented at the Post.

"What is wrong with the Kimmels??" said another.

"What the hell is wrong with this family??? Bunch of psychos," responded a user on the X platform.

"And now they will be even busier! F**king losers need to stop f**king with people’s livelihood," said another user.

Carly Kimmel has since made her account private. The account, ironically, is named "the unlikeables."

A Blaze News request for comment to the bakery was not immediately answered.

The Post also reported that neither the grocery store nor Carly Kimmel responded to requests for comment.

RELATED: Spencer Pratt releases powerful video for Mother's Day — and it's devastating for Democrats

Recent polls show a surge of support for Pratt, who garnered the largest increase of support of all candidates since a similar March poll. However, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) is still ahead of the former reality TV star.

Pratt uses the hummingbird for his campaign logo because he had become famous for posting videos of the birds feeding from his hand in the back yard of his house, before it burned down.

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