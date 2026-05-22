Mixed messages: Allie Beth Stuckey exposes popular 'podcast prostitute' for promoting hookup culture, then announcing pregnancy

"Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper has just announced that she’s pregnant after years of promoting hookup culture and casual sex — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is calling her out for selling one lifestyle while living another.

Cooper, whom Stuckey dubs a “podcast prostitute,” once told Vogue that she had “always been a cynic when it came to marriage” because she didn’t believe she would find the “once-in-a-lifetime love” her parents had.

“We see this very traditional trajectory that she is not preaching to her audience,” Stuckey comments, before playing a clip of Cooper on her podcast.

In the clip, Cooper tells a guest that she “couldn’t even fathom” having kids in her 20s because she had yet to do some very important “self work” that she has now accomplished — and she now wants kids.

But Stuckey calls Cooper’s self-analysis “wrong.”

“Most people, if you are a woman in your 20s and you are hooking up with a bunch of guys, of course you don’t want kids because you don’t feel safe. You don’t feel loved,” Stuckey says, pointing out that women who participate in hookup culture are giving their body away to strangers.

“Of course your mind and your body and your heart is not in the right place to want to have kids,” she says.

“I think that most women have to either be able to imagine or actually feel in that moment a sense of safety and security.”

And so far, everything Stuckey has learned about Cooper reveals her to be far “more traditional” than she tells her audience.

“I just wonder if she’s a little bit more traditional deep down and has always been a little bit more traditional deep down than she has let on,” Stuckey speculates, “and if a lot of this is because she just realized what people have realized for a very long time — that sex sells and this is what works.”

“It’s not like, OK, she realized that that was a dead end and she changed her ways. She is continuing to sell this kind of advice,” Stuckey adds.

And while Cooper’s podcast is well known to celebrate degeneracy, Stuckey has noticed that many Christians do listen to it.

“It should go without saying, but apparently it doesn’t, that Christians should not be fans of Alex Cooper. You should pray for her, but you shouldn’t be listening to her podcast,” she says.

“Ephesians 5:11-12 is really clear about this,” she say. “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret.”

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