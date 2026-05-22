Suspect in brutal beating of Trump supporter in San Diego identified as neighbor — and victim's medical update is devastating

Law enforcement officials have released more details about the horrifying attack on a die-hard Trump supporter in San Diego, California.

Escondido police said they responded to a report of an assault on Buchanan Street on Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m. They found an elderly man brutally beaten outside his home, which is adorned with large U.S. flags and pro-Trump messages.

Police said that there was also a Good Samaritan who was hurt during the altercation.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Kerry Sheron by the California Post, which spoke to his wife, Maria Moreno. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

She told the Post through tears that there's "no hope" for her husband and he is not expected to survive.

A suspect in the beating fled by foot and was later taken into custody by police.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler, who was booked on attempted murder. Butler is said to be a resident who lives in the same neighborhood.

Moreno told the Post she believed her husband was targeted because of the pro-Trump display on his home. The post included a harrowing photograph of Sheron in the hospital.

The pro-Trump home had been the target of a lot of negative attention from those angry about its message. Sheron previously had been featured in a news story about vandalism at the home. One critic claimed that the house was violating laws against campaigning near polling sites.

Police said that there was also a Good Samaritan who was hurt during the altercation.

Butler faces life in prison if convicted. He is being held at the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego County and is scheduled to be in court Friday.

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Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California, whose district includes Escondido, called for a "full and immediate investigation" into the assault.

Fox News reported that a social media post about the home from 2025 showed a man holding up American flags and making what the poster described as a "Roman salute."

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