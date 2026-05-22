Male reportedly breaks into neighbor's home, begins assaulting victim — but homeowner has a gun on hand

A male reportedly broke into his neighbor's home in Midwest City, Oklahoma, early Thursday morning and began assaulting the break-in victim — but the homeowner also had a gun on hand.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near NE 10th and Post Road, KOKH-TV reported.

'Thank God for the 2nd Amendment.'

When officers arrived at the scene, police told KOKH they learned Ronnie Goodson had broken into his neighbor's residence.

According to KWTV-DT, authorities said the intruder began assaulting the homeowner.

However, the neighbor also was armed with a gun — and shot Goodson, KOKH reported.

Goodson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, KOKH added.

The following video report about the break-in and shooting aired prior to the death announcement:

RELATED: Intruder breaks glass front door of Texas home, reaches inside. Perhaps he forgot how Texans typically handle such scenarios.

KOKH said officers were speaking with witnesses and those associated with the case.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be referred to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office for review, KOKH reported.

Midwest City investigators added to KOKH that there is no threat to the public.

A number of individuals left comments under the police department's Facebook page about the break-in and shooting:

"Prayers for the person involved," one commenter wrote.

"Sending my prayers for all involved," another user said. "Sounds like a very sad situation."

"Thank God for the 2nd Amendment," another commenter stated.

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