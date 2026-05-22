‘The phone’s not ringing’: Stu & Dave roast 48-year-old Jaime Pressly’s OnlyFans launch

On May 7, Jaime Pressly, the 48-year-old Emmy-winning actress from “My Name Is Earl,” launched an account on OnlyFans — a subscription-based website where creators post exclusive photos, videos, and other content, the majority of which is sexual in nature.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Pressly said the move stemmed from a desire to “create what I want, how I want, and share it directly with the people who’ve supported me for years.”

While it’s not uncommon for celebrities to have OnlyFans accounts, Stu Burguiere and Dave Landau, BlazeTV hosts of “Stu and Dave Do America,” were a bit surprised by the news.

The duo acknowledge that while Pressly is “still beautiful,” her time as a Hollywood sex symbol ended 20-25 years ago.

“I don’t know how many Jaime Pressly long-term supporters there are,” Stu says.

“I feel like the phone’s not ringing,” Dave quips.

Even though OnlyFans does feature some non-sexual content, Pressly teased in the interview that the content she intends to create will be “more personal, playful, and completely unfiltered” and include photos, videos, and “late-night thoughts,” among other things.

“If you’ve ever wondered what I’m really like when the script ends, ... come closer,” she teased.

“Look, this is a terrible thing for you to do,” Stu says.

But Pressly isn’t the only older Hollywood star joining the OnlyFans community.

Among those who have announced OF ventures include “American Pie” star Shannon Elizabeth and early 2000s pop sensation Lily Allen (whose account was dedicated almost entirely to creating foot fetish content).

Dave is so repulsed by the sexual appetites of consumers and the creators who will stoop to any level to accommodate them, he asks, “How overcrowded is hell? It’s got to be nuts.”

Stu is confused about why Hollywood stars are being drawn to a platform like OnlyFans.

“OnlyFans just to me has this at least reputation of somebody who was down on their luck, decided to do something that maybe they’d be later ashamed of in therapy. ... But, like, now people in Hollywood have to do this? I feel like the whole thing is very twisted,” he says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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