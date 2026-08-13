John Doyle: Why woke isn't going away anytime soon

In a recent interview on ABC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was asked about the positions democratic socialists like herself took years ago — and BlazeTV host John Doyle didn’t love her answer.

"Woke 1 was crazy," she laughed.

AOC went on to point out that while the policy discussions around the beginning of the pandemic were “fruitful,” the "rhetoric in that time is not rhetoric that we would use today.”

“Of course, the rhetoric meaning the messaging, the communication style,” Doyle says, “not the policies, not the intentions, just the rhetoric, because they understand that maybe it was a little off-putting to normal Americans and so they want to scale that back.”

“And people, because they’re illiterate, hear that and think that means, ‘Oh, we’re going to stop calling for this kind of stuff,’” he says, pointing out that this was “staged” as AOC has her eye on a much larger office.

“Ocasio-Cortez is widely viewed to be a possible contender in the 2028 presidential primaries for the Democrats. You’ve had DSA-aligned candidates winning primaries left and right,” he explains.

“So the leading face of this progressive left coalition, AOC, is now going to choose to treat peak woke as a kind of closed chapter,” he adds.

But Woke 2 is well underway.

“It’s just going to speak a little bit more softly, but the big stick is very much still present. So what we’re trying to do now is not alienate the public. We’re not trying to shock the public into submission. We’re going to win power first and then implement the same priorities, but we’re going to just put a nice packaging on it,” Doyle says.

“So you know, AOC laughing at ‘Woke 1’ is essentially a PR strategy,” he continues, explaining that this rejection of ‘Woke 1’ is an attempt to give “permission to keep voting for the insanity.”

That insanity still includes defunding the police, feminism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, the mutilation of children, and gender identity madness.

“It’s trying to be less obvious, less obnoxious, but still it is going to advance the same long-term project it has been advancing since the 1960s,” he adds.

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