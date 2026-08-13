Teen allegedly used ChatGPT for 'ideas' about 'killing his family.' Now he's charged with murdering mother, brother.

A Massachusetts teenager used ChatGPT for "ideas" and "fantasies" about "killing his family" — and now the 17-year-old is charged with murdering his mother and brother, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Arjun Aravind of Acton has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the deaths of his 14-year-old brother, Siddharth Aravind, and his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo.

'At this time, based on the evidence that was found at the scene, it was apparent that blunt force trauma was used in some fashion on both individuals.'

Acton Police received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from the suspect's father, who had been unable to reach his family members and said a tutor who was expected at the family home on Martha Lane was unable to make contact with the residents upon arrival, officials said.

The father last had contact with his wife early Tuesday morning before he left for work, officials said, and his son, Siddharth, was last seen around noon.

Upon entering the home, police found two victims dead, officials said, adding that Siddharth was found on the first floor, and Sudha was found in the finished basement.

Police determined that Arjun was not in the home and that he allegedly fled using his mother’s vehicle, a 2014 Green Honda Accord, officials said.

Investigators attempted to locate Arjun but were not immediately successful and notified law enforcement and members of the public to be on the lookout., officials said.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Wayland found the suspect vehicle with Arjun inside, officials said. Wayland is about 20 minutes south of Acton.

Police took Arjun into custody without incident, officials said.

RELATED: Male, 25, accused of shooting to death his mother, father, brother, and brother's girlfriend

"The subsequent investigation indicates that Arjun had recently been demonstrating concerning behavior including using the internet and ChatGPT to make searches including for theoretical ideas or fantasies regarding killing his family," the district attorney's office added.

The suspect also asked ChatGPT to help create “Gothic novel-kind of stories" and characters, DA Marian Ryan told Boston.com.

Officials said it is alleged that Arjun fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were "suffering from obvious trauma" but "the exact cause and manner is still pending from the chief medical examiner," officials said, adding that "what weapon or weapons were used is still actively under investigation."

Arjun Aravind was wearing handcuffs Thursday morning at his arraignment in Concord District Court when a not-guilty plea to murder and other charges was entered on his behalf, WBZ-TV reported, adding that he is being held without bail.

The station, citing court documents, said Aravind's father recently became worried about his son's behavior and internet activity and had started hiding the knives in the house.

"At this time, based on the evidence that was found at the scene, it was apparent that blunt force trauma was used in some fashion on both individuals," Prosecutor Susan Wiseman said Thursday, according to WBZ, adding that it was a "physical and violent struggle."

The station reported that Wiseman also indicated that when police found Arjun at 3:40 a.m. in his mother's car, "a number of items were found in that car that correspond to the murder scene."

WBZ added that after the arraignment, Arjun's defense attorney Debra DeWitt told reporters that when her client "left the house he did not realize they were dead, so he is, in my words, in somewhat of a shock situation."

"The father just wants help for his son," DeWitt said, according to the station, adding that Arjun has not spoken with his father since the murders.

The suspect is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 11, WBZ reported.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected after publication to note that Wayland is 20 minutes, not 20 miles, south of Acton.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!