Intruder breaks glass front door of Texas home, reaches inside. Perhaps he forgot how Texans typically handle such scenarios.

An intruder broke the glass front door of a home in northern Hopkins County, Texas, on Tuesday and reached inside, officials said.

But the homeowner was prepared for just such an emergency.

'Man has the right to protect his home.'

Upon arrival at the residence, investigators reviewed Ring doorbell camera video, which showed an individual — identified as Buck Clary — striking the glass front door of the residence while yelling, officials said.

Clary subsequently broke a portion of the glass and reached inside the home, officials said.

With that, the homeowner shot through the door, striking Clary, officials said.

Hopkins County EMS took Clary to a local medical facility, where the justice of the peace later pronounced him dead.

RELATED: Elderly Texas homeowner armed with hunting rifle spots burglar who broke through back door. It doesn't end well for intruder.

Officials said the incident remains under active investigation.

A handful of commenters under the sheriff's office post about the incident seemed decidedly behind the homeowner:

"[Justified] shoot if you ask me," one commenter said. "Sorry he died, but he died [because of] his own actions."

"FAFO!" another user exclaimed.

"Man has the right to protect his home," another commenter declared.

"Wow," another user reacted.

Other commenters under the Facebook post from KYTX-TV about the incident arrived at similar conclusions:

"My welcome sign says, 'This door is locked for your safety, not mine,'" one commenter shared.

"As it should be," another user said.

"Texas wins again," another commenter observed.

"He asked for it. Good job," another user wrote.

"Great job to the homeowner," another commenter noted.

"If the door is shut and locked, visitation time is over," another user quipped. "It was locked, so you got the Glock ..."

"Thank you for saving the taxpayers money," another commenter said.

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