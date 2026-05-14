While America watches EPIC City, this Texas Islamic center is quietly building a massive self-contained enclave under a radical imam

As conservative Texans are buzzing about EPIC City — a proposed 402-acre master-planned Muslim-centric residential development near Josephine, Texas — there’s an operative Islamic compound with massive expansion plans in the state that is going virtually unnoticed.

On this episode of “Come and Take It,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales rips the curtain back on the Al-Huda Islamic Center in Katy, Texas.

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Despite its official branding, which Sara calls “misleading,” the 30-acre Al-Huda Islamic Center, which currently serves as a mosque and an event space for Muslim-centered activities, has detailed plans to expand into something far greater than a basic “center.”

This project involves adding a full K-12 school, an Islamic college, apartment buildings for residents, a health clinic, an indoor swimming pool, sports facilities, and a shopping strip to make it a complete self-sustaining Muslim residential community.

Sara immediately sees red flags.

“Maybe that health clinic looks the other way if husbands have to get their wives in line. … What's the other benevolent reason to have a health clinic on site?” she asks.

These types of projects, she argues, are one way Muslims are aiming to “conquer the West.”

While these communities always pledge to abide by U.S. law — which means no Sharia law — Sara is not convinced they actually mean it.

As evidence, she points to the founder, president, and lead imam behind the Al-Huda Islamic Center, Dr. Main Alqudah, who is a professor of Sharia and Islamic finance. According to his LinkedIn profile , he has “a 15+ year record of analyzing contracts and dispute to ascertain Sharia compliance.”

“Isn’t that interesting?” says Sara.

“He comes here and he's not interested in constitutional compliance; he's not actually interested in American law-and-order compliance. He's interested in Sharia compliance.”

But Dr. Alqudah’s background gets even more disturbing.

In 2009, he issued a fatwa — an Islamic legal opinion — for the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America titled “Wife beating,” in which he argued that after a husband has tried other “peaceful remedies” to correct his wife’s behavior, he is then “allowed to beat his wife in a symbolic way without actually doing her any physical harm.”

“I mean, you just beat her a little bit,” scoffs Sara.

Further, according to the RAIR Foundation’s investigative reporting and court records, Dr. Main Alqudah has a controversial immigration history. He allegedly entered the U.S. in 2000 on a temporary religious worker visa, overstayed after it expired in 2004, and was placed in deportation and removal proceedings in 2005.

Per RAIR's reporting, during hearings, Dr. Alqudah allegedly admitted close family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. After he lost his asylum appeal at the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013, an immigration judge later granted him lawful permanent residence around 2018-2019, despite continued government opposition and appeals.

“Somehow, he is ruling the roost over in Katy, Texas,” says Sara in disbelief.

“We need every official in the state of Texas looking into every single avenue and every loophole that we can use to shut all of these things down,” she urges.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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