TMZ tries to nuke Spencer Pratt's mayoral campaign — and gets bitten in the Bass

Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt is taking on TMZ after the entertainment gossip site tried to undermine his campaign to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt has been fighting off allegations that he doesn't meet the residency requirements to run for mayor because his home burned down during the Pacific Palisades fires in January 2025.

'I don't need to sleep there every night. I don't need to go number two on that toilet. That is where I live.'

The 42-year-old actor has fired back at these claims by pointing out that California law allows victims of wildfires to continue living on their burned-out lots while rebuilding. He placed an Airstream trailer on the lot to live in but admits that the family also resides in Santa Barbara at times.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Pratt isn't living in the trailer at all but is instead renting a room at the ritzy Bel-Air hotel, further complicating the residency question.

He called in to the TMZ offices and angrily defended himself.

"That is where I live, period. I don't need to sleep there every night. I don't need to go number two on that toilet. That is where I live," he said.

His political opponents used the report to try to discredit his campaign.

TMZ followed up its report by posting a poll on the X platform to gauge the response to the report — and it did not go well for the outlet.

"Would you consider Spencer Pratt's campaign ad misleading now that it's revealed that he lives in one of LA's premier hotels rather than the trailer on his lot?" the poll asked.

"Yes, tell the truth!" received only 6% of support, while the vast majority agreed with the statement "No, his house is gone!"

More than 10,000 people responded, and 94% of them said the report did not persuade them against Pratt's campaign.

Pratt also claimed that he had to be at a hotel because of threats made against him by "psychopaths" online.

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Pratt and his supporters have also excoriated critics for using the tragic loss of property against him — when it was the alleged incompetence of Mayor Karen Bass (D) that led to the massive destruction.

The former reality TV star had an impressive performance at the first debate of the mayoral campaign last week. He was especially effective against Councilwoman Nithya Raman, a socialist Democrat and democratic socialist running on far-left policy proposals.