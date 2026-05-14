'It's not pro-black': Why ‘black culture’ is an anti-white counterculture

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Jason Whitlock explains that the culture is rooted in emotionalism and rebellion.
According to BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, one of the biggest obstacles holding black Americans back is the embrace of a culture centered on race instead of faith, family, and discipline.
“As black people, we have chosen a culture — black culture — a colorized, a color-coded culture, and we act like this choice in culture is equal to every other culture out there,” Whitlock explains.
“Now, I don’t believe … white people, or even other people, are making culture choices based on skin color,” he continues, explaining that “family culture” is a better path that people from all over the world choose.
“Then there are people that choose Christian culture, and they try to adhere to biblical values and a biblical worldview. Here in America, black Americans, though, we are the only group that I’m aware of that chooses a culture based on skin,” he adds.
Whitlock explains that this is why no one actually has a problem with their skin color but rather with the culture they have chosen.
“If you’ve chosen a culture that centers emotion and emotional outbursts and emotional displays, don’t be surprised when people that have chosen cultures that de-emphasize emotion and emphasize self-control and logic and respectful behavior and family structure … when they say, ‘Hey man, I don’t want that culture around me,’” he says.
Chi Brown believes black culture originated as a “counterculture.”
“'We have to be opposed to what white people are doing because we don’t want to look white,'” Brown tells Whitlock. “I don’t know. It’s this anti-white thing. And I think that’s what’s driving a lot of this behavior, personally.”
“It’s really not a pro-black culture,” Whitlock agrees. “It’s an anti-white culture.”
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News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
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