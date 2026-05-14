'It's not pro-black': Why ‘black culture’ is an anti-white counterculture

According to BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock, one of the biggest obstacles holding black Americans back is the embrace of a culture centered on race instead of faith, family, and discipline.

“As black people, we have chosen a culture — black culture — a colorized, a color-coded culture, and we act like this choice in culture is equal to every other culture out there,” Whitlock explains.

“Now, I don’t believe … white people, or even other people, are making culture choices based on skin color,” he continues, explaining that “family culture” is a better path that people from all over the world choose.

“Then there are people that choose Christian culture, and they try to adhere to biblical values and a biblical worldview. Here in America, black Americans, though, we are the only group that I’m aware of that chooses a culture based on skin,” he adds.

Whitlock explains that this is why no one actually has a problem with their skin color but rather with the culture they have chosen.

“If you’ve chosen a culture that centers emotion and emotional outbursts and emotional displays, don’t be surprised when people that have chosen cultures that de-emphasize emotion and emphasize self-control and logic and respectful behavior and family structure … when they say, ‘Hey man, I don’t want that culture around me,’” he says.

Chi Brown believes black culture originated as a “counterculture.”

“'We have to be opposed to what white people are doing because we don’t want to look white,'” Brown tells Whitlock. “I don’t know. It’s this anti-white thing. And I think that’s what’s driving a lot of this behavior, personally.”

“It’s really not a pro-black culture,” Whitlock agrees. “It’s an anti-white culture.”

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