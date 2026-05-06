Americans likely to outnumber foreigners at World Cup despite record ticket sales

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup are almost sold out, but some U.S. venues are worried there may not be enough visitors to meet their economic forecast.

FIFA dropped its prices in late April at its predetermined "50 days away" mark, having already sold more than 5 million tickets.

Nearly 80% of bookers said hotels are tracking below their initial forecasts.

The cumulative attendance record of 3.5 million set at the 1994 World Cup is projected to be broken, FIFA reported. At the same time, Reuters noted that there were just over 6 million tickets available for the tournament in total, meaning around 80% of seats have already been purchased.

However, one sector is worried that there may not be enough travelers to the United States for the tournament, which could result in a lower-than-expected return on investment.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association said in its recent World Cup outlook report that after years of preparing for the tournament and making "significant investments" to "welcome a global audience," bookings are likely to fall short of expectations.



In fact, nearly 80% of bookers who responded to the survey said hotels are tracking below their initial forecasts, with international demand being the largest culprit.

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The group pinpointed several factors that are preventing hotel chains from hitting their marks.

First, international travelers may believe they will face lengthy visa wait times, increased fees, and increased airport security screening and check-in times.

The organization is seemingly blaming current federal policy for compounding the issue, claiming that a strong American dollar, airfare costs, and gas prices are all affecting the willingness of fans to travel.

The AHLA also blamed FIFA for creating an artificial demand by booking large blocks of hotel rooms but picking up only 15% of what it booked in the end.

The report noted that international travelers spend more money than domestic travelers, $5,048 per person versus roughly $4,794. World Cup international travelers also spend about 1.7 times more than the average international visitor.

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At just under 90%, business owners from Kansas City, Missouri, reported the highest projection that they will perform below expectations for the World Cup, with Atlanta being the only host city with a projection under 50%.

The hotel organization warned that a temporary tax increase in New Jersey on prepared food and lodging could further derail expectations, as could a 2% increase in Philadelphia's hotel tax.

The White House previously told Blaze News that it expects the tournament to be "one of the greatest and most spectacular events in the history of mankind."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle also said that it will be the safest and most secure tournament in history.

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