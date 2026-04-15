Who's to blame for the un-American ban on tailgating at the World Cup?

Parking lots may be a no-go zone for fans in World Cup host cities in the U.S. this summer.

The FIFA 2026 World Cup will see 11 U.S. cities host games, utilizing the plethora of professional-tier stadiums across the country. Several of these stadiums, however, will have a ban on the American tradition of tailgating.

'Site-specific restrictions may be imposed.'

Of the 11 cities, four are reportedly banning the pregame festivities that often enhance the fan experience ahead of events. Boston's host city committee has announced a ban at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and a ban at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium was confirmed by local outlets.

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, will enforce bans, too, according to Bleacher Report and the Big Lead.

In response to the bans, a FIFA spokesman told Blaze News that the soccer organization has no formal prohibition on tailgating.

"FIFA does not have a formal policy that restricts tailgating (eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium areas)," the spokesman said.

"However, site-specific restrictions may be imposed in alignment with host city public safety authorities in certain venues based on local regulations," he added. "Additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament."

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With seven other U.S. venues up in the air, FIFA did not respond to requests for an exhaustive list of which stadiums are enforcing a tailgate ban.

At the same time, the White House provided the following response when asked about the bans on the American tradition:

"The FIFA 2026 World Cup will no doubt be one of the greatest and most spectacular events in the history of mankind, attracting millions of fans from around the world to 11 host cities across America," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Blaze News.

"This will be a monumental event that requires close coordination between the Trump administration, FIFA, and all of our great federal, state, and local partners. President Trump is focused on ensuring that this is not only an incredible experience for all fans and visitors, but also the safest and most secure in history."

Parking restrictions

Not only has tailgating been banned at Gillette Stadium, dubbed "Boston Stadium" for the purpose of the tournament, but parking will be severely limited. Radio station WRKO reported that stadium parking will be reduced to just 25% capacity at 5,000, while WBZ radio noted that round-trip train tickets to Foxborough will be $80, four times the typical $20 for NFL games.

The story is the same for MetLife Stadium, where the New Jersey hosting committee says parking will be prohibited. According to NJ.com, nearby parking is already sold out at $225 per space.

Understanding the parking restrictions appears to be a case of reading between the lines.

When asked about tailgating and parking enforcement around BC Place in Vancouver, Canada — one of two Canadian World Cup venues — a committee spokesman revealed that typical stadium parking will be taken up by FIFA.

"Many parking lots immediately adjacent to BC Place Vancouver will be occupied by FIFA for stadium-specific activities for the duration of the tournament," communications manager David Harrison told Blaze News.

Similarly, a New Jersey host committee spokeswoman told NJ.com that parking would be limited at MetLife because the lots will be in use for other functions, like enhanced security and portions "dedicated to fan engagement."

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Tailgating policy remains up in the air for the following U.S. venues: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; NRG Stadium in Houston; SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Vancouver police told Blaze News that tailgating is not typical for their stadium, as it exists in their downtown area, but there is no designated place for fans to do so either.

Estadio Azteca, a host venue in Mexico City, did not respond to requests for comment.

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