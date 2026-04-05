Faith, 'divine journey,' and Trump will ensure unforgettable World Cup, island nation's soccer president says

The soccer president from the tiny island nation of Curaçao says divine intervention has brought his team to the World Cup and, in turn, to the United States and in front of President Trump.

The executive's faith is also what has him confidently saying that everyone involved will lead with love, including the president.

'President Trump will make sure that this will be a World Cup that will not be [forgotten].'

Gilbert Martina, president of the Curaçao Football Federation, humbly avoided bragging about his hard work that turned his nation's soccer program around. Instead, he credited a long but fruitful "divine journey."

In an interview with Blaze News, Martina spoke in detail about his many run-ins with divine intervention, including his trip to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., in December.

There, at the World Cup draw, he sat just a few yards away from Trump and came to believe that Trump will act with love and grace to make it the biggest World Cup in history.

"We are all spiritual beings, and we have to take care of each other, and we have to globalize love," Martina passionately decreed. "And football unites. That's the slogan of FIFA. So I'm sure all stakeholders and even President Trump will make sure that this will be a World Cup that will not be [forgotten], ever, because it's the biggest on this planet."

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Divine intervention

The former insurance director and CEO of a medical center attributed most of his accomplishments to his divine journey with spirituality and faith. This starts with daily gratefulness, prayer, and meditation before preparing for what is ahead, Martina said.

Persistently pointing to this divine journey, he said he always believed his country would qualify for the World Cup. He offered no other explanation as to how such a small nation could unite in under a year for "a greater purpose."

"With the universe, with God, with the cosmos, whatever name we want to give it," his team started "co-creating beauty," he explained. "Then the magic happens."

Martina also said there were too many instances and overlapping themes to ignore. On the very day he got the job as president of Curaçao Football Federation in April 2025, he predicted to his wife that his team would make the World Cup.

"There is no coincidence," Martina declared.

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ANGEL BATTA/AFP/Getty Images

Putting in the work

What the executive also explained — without giving himself the proper credit — was how he brought his country out of the Stone Age in terms of organization and formalities.

Before his election as president of Curaçao's soccer federation, the tiny country of about 150,000 had a program that was in shambles. Hotels and travel were not organized, players were not paid on time, and soccer teams within the country were at odds.

"Too much distraction," Martina said, expressing the stress of the job. "There's so much things that we had to professionalize, and so that was the focus."

He continued, "Because if they're not focused [on qualifying] ... you will have too much distraction."

After Martina became president, Curaçao went undefeated in eight matches (five wins, three ties) and qualified for the World Cup. There, the team will share Group E with Germany, the Ivory Coast, and Ecuador, with its first game against Germany on June 14.

Message for others

Martina compared his approach to life, and to a successful nation, with a hummingbird.

"A hummingbird isn't going to a garbage nest at KFC or Pizza Hut. A hummingbird always goes for the best nectar, the best flowers, because that's the best of the best," he said, mirroring advice he gives in his book, "Healthy Minds, Healthy Nation."

Martina insisted that people should strive for the best, whether it is in performance, organization, or even nutrition.

"That's a powerful message. ... When we are able to convert that into our daily life, purpose, and intention, beautiful things happen."

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