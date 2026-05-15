Whitlock in full panic: Caitlin Clark 'star is dying’ while Angel Reese takes off

From her college days through her professional career with the Indiana Fever, superstar point guard Caitlin Clark has been selling out stadiums.

But the Clark mania is beginning to fizzle.

“They're selling tickets right now for Indiana Fever games in Indianapolis for just $28. The Caitlin Clark star is dying. There's no question about that,” says BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock.

Meanwhile, longtime Clark rival and Atlanta Dream power forward Angel Reese is “ascending,” he says, highlighting the Dream’s 2-0 start to the season and Reese’s undeniable role in the team’s success.

Clark’s star power fading as Reese’s swells is a nightmare scenario for him as a die-hard Clark supporter.

“If Angel Reese wins a WNBA title this year or before Caitlin Clark or at the same time that Caitlin Clark's star is diminishing, what a horrible, horrible movie that will be for me,” he confesses.

Even though Clark has given him “a million reasons to jump ship,” Whitlock vows he’s “not going to do it.”

“I'm going down with the ship. I'm going to stay loyal to Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever, but holy cow is this start to the season hard on me,” he sighs, alluding to the Fever’s rocky 1-1 record and Clark’s ongoing back injury.

Whitlock accuses the WNBA of lying "about her health” last season, insisting that she was fine when she was actually taking significant beatings on the court that hurt her health.

“I think they're lying again this year,” he says, “and I am legitimately concerned that Caitlin Clark physically will never be what she was when she entered the WNBA and she may be a declining star.”

Fellow sports commentator Ben Daniel says that if Whitlock is right and Clark is indeed on the decline, it’s “doom and gloom for the WNBA,” as Clark is the league’s biggest economic engine.

As for Clark’s back injury, Daniel admits that it’s suspicious. “There was no running to the trainers' table to get my back realigned when we were playing FIBA ball, but now that we're back in Indiana with this great staff, now suddenly we gotta break out the cushion,” he scoffs.

While Whitlock hopes that Clark’s injuries aren’t serious, there are several “clues” that suggest they might be.

“You have the Michael Jordan of women's basketball, and you're drafting a player at her position?” he remarks, referring to the Fever’s recent draft pick Raven Johnson, who plays point guard like Clark.

On top of that, the Fever are playing in a way that “[takes] the ball out of [Clark’s] hands,” Whitlock adds.

All things considered, it seems to him like Clark is legitimately declining.

“I'm just looking at the clues that the Indiana Fever seem to be operating like Caitlin Clark is damaged goods,” he says.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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