Jason Whitlock: WNBA is sacrificing Caitlin Clark to protect its ‘black and lesbian’ agenda

Caitlin Clark kicked off her third professional season in the WNBA earlier this month with a mysterious back injury. Both she and Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White have repeatedly insisted that it’s minor and will not impact Clark’s season, but Jason Whitlock is suspicious.

The BlazeTV host believes that Clark’s prowess is on the decline after her body has taken a brutal beating from WNBA bullies who find Clark a threat — not because she’s “the best thing that ever happened to the WNBA,” but because she’s white and heterosexual.

The anti-Clark bias, Whitlock points out, continues off the court. In 2024, despite her dominance in her rookie season, Clark was left off of the U.S. women's basketball team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes also repeatedly criticized Clark in interviews and podcasts, questioning the legitimacy of Clark’s broken records and dismissing her success.

Whitlock can only come to one conclusion: The WNBA prioritizes its “agenda” above athletic success.

“If we have to sacrifice the popularity of women's basketball to stay on message, to stay on agenda that this is a league dominated and controlled by black women and lesbian women and we're hostile to white women and heterosexual women, we will sacrifice popularity, attention, ratings, everything to stay on message,” he laments.

To prove his point, Whitlock runs several clips of Clark getting brutally fouled by opponents, with the physicality so over the top that it looks like they have a personal vendetta.

And yet “no one [spoke] out,” he says, criticizing the media’s silence and, in many cases, defense of Clark’s attackers.

“The mental coupled with the physical attack on Caitlin Clark, we haven't seen anything like it,” he sighs.

The bias against Clark, Whitlock argues, is even apparent on her own team.

“The Indiana Fever [is] not constructing a team around her to protect her,” he says, noting how Erica Wheeler — Clark’s “ride or die” who would “get physical and defend” her — was replaced by Sophie Cunningham, who he says is more effective as “an Instagram model” than “an enforcer.”

On top of that, the Fever head coach during Clark's rookie season, Christie Sides, was replaced by Stephanie White, an “alphabet mafia soldier,” says Whitlock.

Based on his analysis, the team is more committed to “[indoctrinating] Caitlin Clark” into the WNBA’s “black and lesbian” culture than it is “[building] a team” around her.

“They didn't put her in an environment where she can excel,” he says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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