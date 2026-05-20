Whitlock blasts WNBA draft pick as ‘living in fear of the alphabet mafia’

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is sounding off on what he believes is one of the most revealing stories in modern sports: the Dallas Wings’ recent draft decision.

According to Whitlock, the WNBA team prioritized cultural narratives and personal relationships over talent, as the LGBTQ agenda appears to always outweigh merit these days.

“This should have been the biggest story in sports because it helps you understand just how fake and gay everything is in the sports world and who is actually controlling the sports world,” Whitlock explains.

“The Dallas Wings drafted Paige Buecker’s girlfriend, number one overall, over Olivia Miles,” he says.

“Azzi Fudd is Paige Buecker’s college girlfriend and current girlfriend,” he continues, pointing out the “organization’s run so unprofessionally” and is “dominated by the alphabet mafia and the LGBTQIA+.”

“This is the equivalent of them drafting Azzi Fudd to satisfy Paige Bueckers and this gay love affair between these two and their promotion of this alphabet mafia LGBTQ agenda. They’re so invested and deep off into that, that they would pass up a far superior player who could help them win a championship so they would stay on narrative,” he says.

“And the media isn’t allowed to discuss this,” he adds.

Whitlock believes Miles is the “far superior player,” and calls the draft pick “the equivalent of the Portland Trailblazers taking Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan.”

“If we weren’t all living in fear of the alphabet mafia, if fake and gay wasn’t dominating all of the sports world and all of America, you’d think that would be a story,” he adds.

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