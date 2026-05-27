Green Bay Packers running back arrested for disturbing domestic crimes

A star running back for the Green Bay Packers has been arrested on five charges that include a felony surrounding domestic abuse allegations.

Hobart-Lawrence police in Wisconsin responded to a disturbance complaint on Saturday morning involving Packers running back and three-time Pro Bowl player Josh Jacobs.

'We ask for fairness and restraint.'

Police arrived after 8:30 a.m. to investigate the domestic issue, according to NBC26, which resulted in Jacobs' arrest and subsequent booking into the Brown County Jail. Jacobs' charges include battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property, all of which fall under the category of "domestic abuse."

Other charges include intimidation of a victim and the more disturbing felony charge of "strangulation and suffocation."

According to the NFL, which cited jail records, Jacobs was charged with one felony and four misdemeanor counts of assault with a bond set at $1,350.

Jail records reviewed by Blaze News made no mention of any charges and said Jacobs had been issued a "mandatory court appearrance [sic]" but "no bond."

Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said in a press release that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

RELATED: NFL players defend NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart after he introduces Trump: 'Fake Trump hate'

John Fisher/Getty Images

Jacobs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement saying, "Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public."

The attorneys added, "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

The Packers told NFL reporter Tom Pelissero that they are "aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs."

"As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment," the Packers' statement concluded.

On Wednesday, the Packers canceled their scheduled player media availability after their open practice. Coach Matt LaFleur will still hold his scheduled press conference, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The team will still have a chance to make players available to the press though. NFL teams must make head coaches and players available at least once for every three days of official team activities during training camp.

RELATED: Judge scolds accuser of ex-Patriots player who said he smacked and choked her, then offered her $100K

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Jacobs has had an outstanding career so far. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in four of his first seven seasons, with 929 rushing yards in 2025.

He led the league in rushing yards in 2022 with 1,653 yards and was named first-team All-Pro that same season.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!