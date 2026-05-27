Whitlock blasts NAACP for ‘victimology’ message targeting young black athletes

The NAACP has called for young black athletes to boycott Southern sports programs in light of redistricting, and BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is tired of the organization's victim mindset poisoning the youth.

“The NAACP has been set up as an institutional leader for black people, and they continue to promote the message that we’re owed something, we’re victims, and that young black people, you need to make these incredible sacrifices," Whitlock tells Virgil Walker.

“The idea that blacks are being marginalized … is absolutely inaccurate and false,” Walker agrees.

“No black person is now not able to vote that was voting. No black person is marginalized. There are no tests that are going to be in place at voting booths. … Nothing is going to change. But they’ve leveraged that to an audience for whom they’ve preached victimology,” he says.





“They want to leverage young black players at the very moment in their lives when they’re actually coming into opportunity, education, and money,” Walker says, pointing out that the organization is “nowhere to be found” when those kids are struggling during their youth.

“And the moment at which these kids are about to walk through a door of opportunity, the NAACP says, ‘Oh, hold up, hold up. Before you go there, we need to take all of that opportunity away from you, because you need to spend that equity, that sweat equity, with us,” he continues.

“That kind of messaging should scream so loud in the ears of parents that they begin to see organizations like the NAACP for the fraudulent organizations that they are,” he adds.

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