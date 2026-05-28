Jason Whitlock blasts George Floyd memorials on Memorial Day: ‘We’re so far removed from the truth’

“George Floyd Square” in Minneapolis was packed this Memorial Day as residents came to remember the sixth anniversary of Floyd’s death — which BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock finds “extremely unhealthy.”

“He’s set off a toxin in global society and particularly in American society. His death, a tragedy, has been exploited to spark more racial division and, you know, George Floyd-19 disease,” Whitlock tells his panel on “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

Shemeka Michelle agrees, asking, “What exactly are we celebrating?”

“This man should not be any type of hero to the black community. He didn’t even lay down his life willingly. ... To actually acknowledge this, in my opinion, on Memorial Day when we had people who actually went into battle to fight for our freedom, who lost their lives, and we’re acting as if he compares in some type of way,” Michelle explains.

“He didn’t raise his hand to say, ‘Hey, let me die for a cause. Let me die for America. Let me die for the freedom of people.’ This just happened because he was high on drugs,” she continues, pointing out that even Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, was publicly honoring Floyd.

“What? Your father was Martin Luther King Jr. ... How is George Floyd even coming out of your mouth?” she asks.

And those celebrating George Floyd could use a little history lesson.

“We’re so far removed from the truth and our own history that we have no reverence for Memorial Day. And it was started by black people that were thanking Union soldiers for fighting in the Civil War and sacrificing their lives,” Whitlock explains.

“And somehow celebrating George Floyd takes precedence over celebrating Memorial Day. It’s just sad and tragic to me,” he adds.

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