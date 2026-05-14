SCOTUS drops landmark 9-0 ruling impacting semi-truck crash victims

The Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday in a high-stakes trucking case that impacts the legal recourse available to crash victims and their families.

Shawn Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II involved a December 2017 collision between two semi-trucks: one operated by the plaintiff, Shawn Montgomery, and the other by an individual employed by Caribe Transport II, a small motor carrier hired by freight broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

‘Today’s unanimous decision is a landmark victory for road safety and for every family that has suffered the devastating consequences of negligent freight brokering practices.’

While parked on the shoulder of an interstate highway in Illinois, Montgomery claimed his truck was rear-ended at high speed, causing severe and permanent injuries, including the amputation of his leg. Montgomery filed his lawsuit against the driver, the carrier, and the freight broker. He accused C.H. Robinson of “negligent hiring,” citing Illinois common law.

C.H. Robinson argued that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act pre-empted Montgomery’s claim. A spokesperson for the company previously told Blaze News that “a single, uniform federal framework” is vital for road safety, while “a patchwork of state tort laws” would ultimately “undermine that system.”

The issue before SCOTUS was whether the FAAAA pre-emption provision blocks state common-law claims against freight brokers for negligently hiring unsafe trucking carriers or whether such claims are saved under the statute’s safety exception that preserves state authority.



After hearing oral arguments in the case two months ago, SCOTUS unanimously sided with Montgomery on Thursday, determining that C.H. Robinson’s counterargument was “unpersuasive” and that the FAAAA does not pre-empt state common-law negligent-hiring claims against freight brokers.

“Montgomery’s negligent-hiring claim thus falls within the FAAAA’s safety exception, which saves it from preemption,” SCOTUS’ majority opinion, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, reads.

“Even if the FAAAA otherwise preempts Montgomery’s negligent hiring claim against C.H. Robinson, the safety exception saves it. The relevant text provides that the FAAAA’s preemption provision ‘shall not restrict the safety regulatory authority of a State with respect to motor vehicles,’” it continues.

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Rena Leizerman, from the Law Firm for Truck Safety and co-counsel for Montgomery, told Blaze News, “Today’s unanimous decision is a landmark victory for road safety and for every family that has suffered the devastating consequences of negligent freight brokering practices. The Court reaffirmed that bad actors cannot escape responsibility for the harm they cause.”

C.H. Robinson stated that it is “disappointed” with SCOTUS’ 9-0 decision.

“Our hearts continue to go out to the victims of truck accidents,” Dorothy Capers, chief legal officer at C.H. Robinson, said in a statement provided to Blaze News. “Safety is foundational to who we are — our employees and their families travel these same roads, and our business depends on safe freight delivery. While we are disappointed in the Court’s decision, we will continue to operate responsibly, support stronger federal enforcement, and work constructively with regulators, carriers, and customers to strengthen the national safety system and support safe, reliable transportation across the country.”

“As Justices Kavanaugh and Alito stated in the concurrence, ‘Importantly, the Court’s decision today should not be read to mean that brokers will routinely be subject to state tort liability in the wake of truck accidents,’” Capers said, quoting a concurring opinion from Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito.

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American Truckers United, which previously filed an amicus brief supporting Montgomery, stated that it is “profoundly grateful to God for this miracle,” calling the ruling “a major victory for hardworking American truck drivers and the communities they serve.”

“This ruling clearly recognizes that highway safety demands full accountability from every participant on our nation’s roadways,” the ATU said in a statement provided to Blaze News. “For years, an unfair ecosystem was allowed to flourish because certain profiteers operated behind a shield of presumed immunity. This imbalance pitted Main Street trucking companies against Wall Street freight brokers, undermining fair competition, costing countless American trucking jobs, devastating responsible trucking companies, and contributing to an untold number of preventable deaths on our highways.”

Louie Cook, a lawyer who specializes in brokerage liability, told Blaze News that he is “grateful” for the high court’s decision, stating that it will “act as a safeguard to highway safety, critical American infrastructure, and ensure a fair playing field in the transportation industry.”

“This is part of what makes our country special, that one man named Shawn Montgomery through conviction of right and wrong can make the world a better place,” Cook said. “This ruling means that families all across the country will finally have the opportunity to hold the main benefactors of chameleon carriers accountable.”

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