Propagandist Stephen Colbert gets final jab from Trump on the way out

After spending nearly 11 years flapping his gums at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, Stephen Colbert's time as the host of CBS' "The Late Show" has come to an end — and President Donald Trump couldn't be happier.

"Colbert is finally finished at CBS," the president wrote after the final show aired. "Amazing that he lasted so long!"

Colbert, who took over the show in 2015 from beloved host David Letterman and then shepherded the franchise to its death, quipped on Thursday that he didn't get his wish of having Pope Leo XIV on the show as his last interview.

Instead of the Roman pontiff, Colbert chatted with one of the last surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney, and had Paul Rudd, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, and other Hollywood script-readers make brief cameos.

"The pope, who was definitely my guest tonight, has canceled. We already sent the other stars away," said Colbert, who, while claiming to be a Catholic, has long championed causes diametrically opposed to the church's moral teachings. "This is terrible."

'He’s finally gone!'

Despite his reflexive propagandizing and monomaniacal fixation on Trump, Colbert — who just months ago praised the Soviet Union for its supposed feminism — largely avoided politics in his finale but made sure to once again criticize vaccine skeptics, calling them "little pricks."

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Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images

This was especially on brand given that Colbert routinely attacked those who in recent years dared to question whether the experimental COVID-19 jabs were as safe or effective as advertised; strenuously pushed COVID-19 vaccination; and blasted the notion that natural immunity was optimal.

Later in the finale, Colbert briefly spoke to science podcaster Neil deGrasse Tyson, who explained away the CGI wormhole that would deliver the host to a gabfest with Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, then threaten to devour all of late-night.

Some fans gathered outside the Ed Sullivan Theater — which survived the wormhole — to bid Colbert adieu with well-wishing signs and at least one stating, "Colbert for President."

Following the conclusion of Colbert's finale, Trump wrote, "He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"

The show was eulogized by various liberals, including twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D), Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey (D), and former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

CBS announced in July 2025 that it was canceling "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and ending the franchise, stating that it was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night."

The show's time slot will now be occupied by Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed."

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