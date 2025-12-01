FDA finally admits COVID-19 vaccine killed kids: 'This is a profound revelation'

Millions of Americans across the country were told during the pandemic to offer up their arms for the COVID-19 vaccines — the first-ever mRNA vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — if they wanted to keep their jobs, eat in public, stay in school, or visit their loved ones.

Government officials, the establishment media, and pharmaceutical representatives claimed that the vaccines were "safe and effective." Those who dared to suggest otherwise about the experimental drugs that were making liability-shielded vaccine manufacturers record profits were often attacked and censored.

Months after the Department of Health and Human Services concluded that "mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses," the Food and Drug Administration admitted in an internal letter that the COVID-19 vaccines killed numerous children.

'Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced.'

Dr. Vinay Prasad, chief medical officer at the FDA and director at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, noted in an email to staff on Friday that FDA Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance career staff "have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination."

In the email, which was reviewed by multiple publications and shared online by the Washington Post, Prasad indicated that the OBPV performed an analysis of 96 deaths between 2021 and 2024 and concluded "that no fewer than 10 are related. If anything, this represents conservative coding, where vaccines are exculpated rather than indicated in cases of ambiguity. The real number is higher."

"These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff). That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution," wrote Prasad. "This safety signal has far-reaching implications for Americans, the U.S. pandemic response, and the agency itself."

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the strong improbability of a healthy child getting seriously ill from COVID, former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, and other health officials championed injecting kids with the novel vaccines.

On Nov. 2, 2021, then-President Joe Biden's health officials gave final approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 shot for kids ages 5 to 11. Biden said at the time, "It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus."

COVID-19 vaccination for children younger than 5 began across the U.S. in June 2022.

"These vaccines are safe, highly effective, and will give parents the peace of mind of knowing their child is protected from the worst outcomes of COVID-19," said Biden.

Prasad noted in his Friday letter that despite evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine put boys and young men at great risk of myocarditis, Biden health officials "did not quickly attempt mitigation strategies such as spacing doses apart, lowering doses, omitting doses among those with prior COVID-19."

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle that can manifest as various symptoms, including heart palpitations, chest pain, fainting, and weakness, and can also cause fatal cardiac arrest.

"Worse, the FDA delayed acknowledgement of the safety signal until after it could extend marketing authorization to younger boys 12-15," continued Prasad. "Had the acknowledgement come early, these younger boys, who likely did not require COVID-19 vaccination, may have chosen to avoid the products."

The FDA's chief medical officer stressed that the OBPV's finding that the COVID vaccine contributed to the deaths of children amounted to "a profound revelation."

"For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children," continued Prasad, whose agency revoked emergency-use authorization for COVID vaccines earlier this year. "Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death. In many cases, such mandates were harmful."

Peter Marks, Prasad's predecessor, complained to the New York Times about the "political tone" of Prasad's letter and noted, "I would not be surprised if the attributions turn out to be debatable, as these cases are often quite complex."

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a "Fox & Friends" interview on Saturday that his agency would no longer "rubber-stamp things with no data," adding that such a "mockery of science" was alternatively "the M.O. in the Biden administration with the eternal COVID booster approvals for young, healthy kids."

