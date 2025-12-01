Trump’s boat strikes may leave one Venezuelan drug-smuggling pirate haven in ruins

The Trump administration's crackdown on illegal drug smuggling has reportedly prompted an economic collapse of one Venezuelan city.

Güiria, a port city dependent on the smuggling of illicit narcotics and other contraband, is facing economic challenges following the Trump administration's strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats.

'Everything is practically dead.'

The administration has launched numerous strikes in the Caribbean Sea in waters close to Venezuela in an effort to end the trafficking of drugs into the U.S.

"As we've said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be 'lethal, kinetic strikes,'" Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated. "The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization."

"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict — and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," Hegseth added.

Several Güiria residents claim the strikes have brought their town's economy to a standstill, according to a Friday report from Reuters.

RELATED: Trump confirms call with Maduro after report of alleged regime-change ultimatum

Pete Hegseth. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The news outlet noted that Güiria "survives mostly on maritime smuggling of contraband, including drugs," and it is also "partly sustained by informal trade in food and other goods with Trinidad and Tobago."

"There was only movement in stores recently because of government bonus payments; otherwise, there's no money circulating," a food store clerk told Reuters.

"No boats of any kind are leaving for Trinidad and Tobago any more — not migrants, not people buying goods there to sell here, and certainly not those taking Venezuelan products to sell there, which was another way to make money. Everything is practically dead," she stated.

RELATED: Trump to 'permanently pause' migration from third-world backwaters in wake of National Guard member's grisly murder

Nicolas Maduro. Photo by Alfredo Lasry R/Getty Images

The residents also reported an increase in the number of security personnel in the town since mid-September.

"They pass through the same areas many times, at all hours. Before, they weren't so persistent; now they're everywhere all the time," a community leader told Reuters, referring to the security personnel.

"They're all organized by the government — civilians and police go together supervising the streets," another individual told the news outlet. "Everything seems calm except for the increased surveillance in the town."

President Donald Trump has reportedly presented Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro with an ultimatum to relinquish control and flee the country.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!