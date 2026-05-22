Muslims are conquering NYC — but Zohran Mamdani says THEY'RE the victims

New York City may have once been the victim of the worst attack on United States soil at the hands of Islamic terrorists, but it appears residents have gotten over it.

“In case you were, I don’t know, on the fence about whether or not New York City forgot all about 9/11 — they did,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“It just keeps becoming increasingly obvious that they forgot because the Islamic conquest, it’s just as we predicted here at 'Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,' it’s just happening in broad daylight. And you know what? That’s to be expected when you elect a Muslim commie mayor,” she explains.

Gonzales then plays a clip of tens of Islamic men praying outside of an all-girls' Jewish school in New York City.

“Just taunting the Jews inside that building,” she says.

In another video, a large Muslim crowd gathered outside of a synagogue during prayer, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Allahu Akbar.”

“I would be concerned about it. If I’m the mayor of New York City, I’m on it. I’m concerned about it. But instead of being concerned about it, of course, you would have the Muslim commie Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is actually here to tell you that it’s the Muslims who are under attack in New York City,” Gonzales says.

“I am aware of the disturbing incident targeting worshippers during Friday prayers outside the Baitul Mamur Mosque in Brooklyn, where a man praying was struck with an egg,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

“That hateful act is unacceptable and an affront to the values that define us as New Yorkers. My administration is committed to rooting out anti-Muslim hate in all its forms and ensuring every New Yorker can live and worship in safety and dignity,” he continued.

Mamdani added that “the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident.”

When Gonzales tried to research the incident, she “couldn’t find any reporting on this other than the media reporting on his post.”

“There’s no video. There’s no description of a suspect. The mosque itself hasn’t even commented on it. Isn’t that strange? Isn’t that odd? And I guess Zohran Mamdani as the mayor, he just got the scoop,” she says.

“The mosque wasted an opportunity to be the victims of an egg attack,” she adds.

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