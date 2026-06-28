JD Vance reveals the heartbreaking conversation that convinced him to have a fourth child

Charlie Kirk’s death has affected people across America, and Vice President JD Vance is no exception.

In an interview with BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, Vance revealed that Kirk’s passing is what inspired his family to grow even more.

“So this has been sort of an ongoing conversation, as it probably is with all families with a lot of kids, and you know, I remember when we had our first kid and you go from zero to one, I was like, I’m never doing this again,” Vance tells Stuckey.

“It was such a shock to the system,” he explains, noting that his oldest was a “tougher” baby.

“And then we had number two and number three. And now I’m just all like, I would have nine kids,” he says.

Vance’s wife, Usha, just turned 40, which, he points out, has made it a little harder.

“The older that you get, the harder it is on the body. And so she was kind of like, you know, I don’t really know that I want to be pregnant again. Like I’d love to have a fourth baby; I don’t want to be pregnant again with all the spotlight,” he explains.

“And you know, when Charlie died … we fly out the morning of the 11th, pick up his body in Utah, and then fly him and Erika and some of the family back to Arizona. And you know, there’s so many things I remember from that moment, and you know, you see Erika and you want to say something profound, but what can you possibly say? There’s just nothing to say,” he continues.

However, what he recalls Erika saying is what changed his mind about having a fourth baby.

“She sort of just makes this observation through her tears that she really wishes they had had more kids. They have two little kids who have actually stayed here a number of times since Charlie passed away. And for me, at least, that really drove it home,” he says.

“For me, it was like, we have to have a fourth baby, and she got pregnant like six weeks later,” he adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.