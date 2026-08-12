EXPOSED: Fauci privately raised miscarriage concerns while publicly claiming ‘no red flags’

Newly released text messages from Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed a stark contrast between his private concerns and his public statements about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. While Fauci assured Americans in 2021 that roughly 20,000 vaccinated pregnant women had shown “no red flags,” private messages from the same period show him discussing potential risks.

“Since the EUA and under the EUA, approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with no red flags, as we say, and this is being monitored by the CDC and the FDA,” Fauci said in 2021.

However, texts from Dr. Fauci’s phone reveal a much different story.

“I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester,” he wrote.

Two weeks later, Fauci said, “[FDA] have found thus far, and we have to be careful, but thus far, no red flags about that, about pregnant women.”

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is disturbed by the contrast.

“So that’s what he was saying publicly, while showing those sorts of doubts privately. And honestly, whether you think the COVID vaccine was great or you think it was terrible, whatever you think, you shouldn’t be doing those two things,” Stu comments.

“The man was asking other people in these circles, other physicians, other researchers, to delete emails to hide them. That is absolutely a crime when you’re a government official,” he adds.

Co-host Dave Landau points out that that wasn’t all Fauci was doing.

“He was asking that people be fired, have their medical license taken away. He was saying that he was ‘the science,’ that he was the be-all, end-all of what this was supposed to be,” Dave says.

Dave also explains that several of his friends' wives miscarried after getting the COVID shot.

“I had three people text me yesterday because their wife miscarried after that booster,” he says.

“I talked to a person yesterday as well who had a similar situation," Stu says.

"That’s four, though, just at this table," says Dave.

"But again, that’s, you know, it’s anecdotal,” Stu says.

“That’s a rough anecdote,” Dave adds.

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