STUNNING admission about vaccine found in newly released Fauci text — while he told public it was safe

Newly released texts from Dr. Anthony Fauci showed that he and other health officials knew about a miscarriage risk to the coronavirus vaccine, but told the public it was safe.

The texts were released by Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin as part of the investigation by the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

'It's really one of those things that's kind of not a close call. It really is pretty clear that pregnant women should get vaccinated.'

The exchange showed Fauci referring to the miscarriage risk in texts to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who was the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the time.

"I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of," he wrote. "Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester."

It was sent Jan. 25, 2021.

Days later, he said the Food and Drug Administration had "found thus far, and we have to be careful, but thus far no red flags about that, about pregnant women," during a livestream with the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Months after that, Fauci made similar comments to "What to Expect" creator Heidi Murkoff.

"[I]f you look at the literally — literally — tens and tens and tens of thousands of women who have been followed by the CDC who were vaccinated when they were pregnant, there's no indication whatsoever that there's any increase of any adverse issues in a pregnant woman who was vaccinated compared to a pregnant woman who wasn't vaccinated," said Fauci.

"It's really one of those things that's kind of not a close call. It really is pretty clear that pregnant women should get vaccinated."

Johnson posted the message on his social media account.

"While I’ve been conducting oversight for years, now that we have the documents and Fauci’s government-issued phone, my investigation has only just begun," he said.

"Pregnant women were told it was safe! How many women lost babies due to Dr. Fauci's lies?" responded Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

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"Americans were told to shut up, trust the experts, and get the shot or risk their jobs and livelihoods," replied Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

"Meanwhile, behind closed doors, Fauci, Walensky, and Murthy were discussing the very uncertainties Americans were attacked for raising: missing pregnancy data, pregnant women excluded from the trials, a WHO statement citing lack of data, and even a theoretical concern about miscarriage after the second dose," he added.

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