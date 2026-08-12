Gaming legend disinvited from SacAnime con after 'KamalaHQ' page says he supports 'persecuting' gays

A Republican congressional candidate says he was disinvited from a California convention in what is yet another episode of cancel culture.

Marty O'Donnell running as a Republican for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, but there is way more happening behinds the scenes than the typical congressional run.

'Propaganda from leftist supporters ...'

Tarnished halo

O'Donnell is considered video game royalty after he composed the legendary theme song for the Halo series, which has cumulatively sold more than 80 million copies.

That is why O'Donnell makes appearances at popular conventions, and this was no different for SacAnime, in Sacramento in September.

O'Donnell said online that he was set to make a 25th anniversary appearance at SacAnime to celebrate the game, but was told he is no longer invited due to staff at the event voicing concerns about their safety.

"The promoter for SacAnime has shared that his LGBTQ staff does not feel comfortable if you attend the event," the message shared by O'Donnell reads. "Based on your recently reported statements of the political campaign, they have to rescinded [sic] their invitation to not cause any further staff upset."

O'Donnell expressed his disappointment with the move, adding, "If you thought we defeated Cancel Culture in 2024, guess again!"

While it isn't clear what the event is referring to in particular, the cancellation comes following O'Donnell being put under the spotlight by Democrats last month.

The X account "HQNewsNow," formerly @KamalaHQ, shared a video of O'Donnell in July that purported to show him saying he "calls for persecuting LGBTQ+ people."

RELATED: 'The system is rigged': Congressional candidate Marty O'Donnell calls for cuts to 'bloated' federal government

Left behind

In the clip presented, O'Donnell says the following:

Talk about an existential threat — this is where we are right now. We are on the cliff looking down into the abyss. And the abyss is Marxism; it's anti-Western philosophy. There's a weird alliance of all these groups that like to pretend like they're oppressed. So the LGBTQ+ people, the Islamists, the Marxists, they’re all together now.

The page for Headquarters was actively used to promote Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign. It was described at the time, according to Grok, as the official rapid-response page of Harris' campaign, posting ads, videos, and endorsements.

O'Donnell told Blaze News that the cancellation was based on "propaganda from leftist supporters of my political opponent."

"I'm disappointed I can't support my actor friends," O'Donnell added. "Folks who want to support me should contribute at MartyforCongress.vote."

RELATED: Legendary Halo composer unravels the video-game industry’s woke collapse

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cut scene

SacAnime's most recent post promoting the event is riddled with remarks from O'Donnell supporters, who said, for example, "You guys are absolutely disgusting."

"Why would you disinvite a gaming industry legend," a woman asked on X.

"I'm seriously wondering if they even understand who pays them?" said another reply.

Headquarters could not be reached for comment.

SacAnime did not respond to a request for comment or confirmation surrounding O'Donnell's removal from the event.

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